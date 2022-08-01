Salida Cyclones win league championship

The Salida Cyclones won the league championship in the first division at a swim meet Friday through Sunday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The team set four Southeast Colorado Aquatics League (SECAL) records:
Otis Shin, 16, broke the boys’ 15 and older 50-meter breaststroke record with a time of 38.41 seconds.
In the girls’ 15 and older category, Ember Hill, 16, set a 50-meter breaststroke record at 38.68 and a 50-meter butterfly record at 33.74.
The mixed 200-meter freestyle relay team of Skye Campbell, Hill, Ocean Shin and Otis Shin set a record with a time of 2:02.19. The previous record had of 2:15:00 had been set by Pueblo West’s team.
Many of the Salida team’s own records were also broken at the meet.
In boys’ 15 and older, Otis Shin set records in 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:10.63; 50-meter breaststroke at 36.44; 50-meter butterfly at 32.91; 100-meter breaststroke at 1:17.44; and 200-meter individual medley with 2:34.27.
In girls’ 15 and older, Hill set records in 50-meter butterfly with a time of 33.74; 800-meter freestyle at 11:20.53; and 100-meter breaststroke at 1:21.97.
In girls’ 13-14, Melissa Lang set team records in 50-meter backstroke with a time of 39.99; 50-meter breaststroke with 44.72; and 50-meter butterfly with 39.39.
In girls’ 8 and younger the team of Lena Dziechciowski, Eden Blondeau, Penelope Foyle-Storey and Harper Runkel set records in 100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.31 and 100-meter medley relay with 2:23.97.
The Cyclones dominated in 37 of the competitions they competed in at the swim meet. There were 178 events at the meet, and the Cyclones swam in 109 of them.
Members of the team said they are close with one another and often hang out outside of swimming, but when they are swimming in competitions, the entire team comes together to cheer each other on. Additionally, because this competition was local, many parents and friends were able to attend, which Hill, 16, who won seven events at the meet, said was her favorite part.
Another Salida swimmer, Ocean Shin, 11, said the most difficult part for her was swimming the relays. In one of the relays, she was competed against mostly 15- and 16-year-olds but still placed second.