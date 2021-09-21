by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ golf team stumbled a little in the third Tri-Peaks League tournament, finishing fourth with a 256 after winning the first two tournaments, but it was enough for the Spartans to win the league championship.
“We got off to a slow start,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “It was a difficult course, but once the boys got into it, they really improved.”
The tournament was hosted by Rye at Hollydot Golf Course.
Junior Aiden Hadley and freshman Avory Duquette tied for sixth place, shooting 84.
“Avory continues to impress as a freshman,” Gardunio said. “Aiden is our most consistent golfer, scoring in the mid-80s every tournament.”
Junior Eric O’Conner finished in a three-way tie for 13th place, shooting an 88.
“Eric’s 88 may have been the best I’ve ever seen,” Gardunio said. “He started out with a quadruple bogie, followed by a triple bogie, but he was able to come back from that minus-7 by playing tough.”
Junior Brandon Pursell finished in a three-way tie for 22nd, carding a 94.
“Brandon has been switching up his clubs and swings the past weeks, but he is hanging tough,” the coach said.
Gardunio said he also brought along sophomore Jackson Ewing and was very impressed by how the young golfer handled himself in his first full varsity tournament.
The Spartan golfers will compete today in the regional tournament at Conquistador Golf Course in Cortez.