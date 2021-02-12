Lady Spartans take down Florence Huskies, improve to 3-3

The Salida girls basketball team gave their parents plenty to cheer about Thursday. Parents were allowed in Salida High School’s gym for the first time this season, and the Lady Spartans responded by taking down Florence, 57-13.
“It still felt quiet, but I know my parents enjoyed being here,” said senior Rachel Pelino.
Salida never trailed and never allowed Florence to score more than five points in a quarter on Thursday.
With the win, Salida improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks. Florence slipped to 0-5, 0-3.
“It feels really good, especially since we only won two games last year,” Pelino said. “I think we have a lot of room for improvement, but winning is helping us with our confidence.”
The first quarter was close and Salida led 8-5 heading into the second. The Lady Spartans then dominated the second and third quarters, out-scoring Florence 32-3 in the frames.
“I think we did play well (on defense),” said senior Raley Patch. “We moved our feet and communicated well. And we did pretty well in (our new) half-court press.”
Caitlyn Smith blocked two shots in the second. Emma Wilkins, meanwhile, started the scoring in the quarter. Ari Howell and Jayda Winkler followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Salida’s lead into double digits.
In the third quarter, seven different Lady Spartans scored while they shut out Florence. With assists from Howell and Toby Lawson, Sarah Chick scored five points in the quarter, which Salida won 19-0.
Patch started the fourth by sinking three shots, including a 3-pointer. The team’s bench then came in and picked up where the starters left off. Lawson, Ally Post and Laurin Collins chipped in buckets while also keeping Florence from scoring. Salida scored the final 15 points in the game.
“I think the bench players came in and played really good defense,” Pelino said. “That really helped us finish the game out strong.”
“It’s also really encouraging to have them cheer for us,” Patch added.
Pelino and Patch both scored 11 points to lead Salida while Howell scored 9.
“I think we played down a little and I think we’re a little tired, but overall we did well,” Patch said.
SHS falls to Manitou
The Lady Spartans also took on Manitou Springs (2-2, 2-1) Tuesday this week.
“I think we played really hard and we definitely hustled on defense the most we have all season,” Pelino said. “It was a really close game at half.”
Patch also said the team rebounded well and didn’t give Manitou many second chances.
The Lady Mustangs, however, eventually pulled away to win the game, 54-26.
The Lady Spartans will be back in action tonight at Lamar (3-1, 1-1).