Spartans win, Lady Spartans place second at meet

The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams captured first and second place Saturday at the Salida Cross Country Classic 2021 – their only home meet this season.
Salida brothers Elijah Wilcox, a senior, and freshman Ezekiel Wilcox continued their season dominance, finishing first and second and one-tenth of a second apart to help their team win the boys’ race.
“This race was exhilarating from beginning to end,” assistant coach Sarah Hudelson said. “Elijah set a blistering pace and led the race through to the finishing chute.”
Hudelson said Elijah Wilcox appeared to be suffering from dehydration in the last stretch of the race but “rallied” to finish strong with his brother right next to him and 31 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher.
“Their strong brotherhood brought tears to the eyes of the spectators and coaches who witnessed it,” Hudelson said.
Competing in a field of 93 runners from 12 high schools, Elijah Wilcox won with a time of 18 minutes, 9 seconds with Ezekiel Wilcox coming in second at 18:10.
The Spartan boys’ team, currently ranked fifth in Colorado 3A competition, beat out 5A Regis Jesuit in second place and Gunnison in third.
In the girls’ field of 75 runners from 12 teams, Salida junior Quinn Smith took third place to help her team finish second, behind Regis Jesuit and ahead of Buena Vista.
Hudelson said the altitude above 7,000 feet makes the Salida cross-country course near Vandaveer Ranch challenging, but Friday night rain added the element of difficult footing. She said mud and clay stuck to the shoes of the girls in the earlier race, making for slower than usual times.
Hudelson said fresh snow on the mountains and crisp 45-degree air at the start of the day set the right mood.
“Perfect conditions for true cross country in the mountainous landscape of Salida,” she said.