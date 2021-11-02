by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ cross-country team took second place behind No. 1-ranked The Classical Academy at the 3A State Cros-Country Championships Saturday in Colorado Springs, while the Lady Spartans finished 11th.
“Our guys left me both speechless and full of words all at once as they pursued their goal of being the very best with unbridled zeal,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We had a plan and they executed even better than imaginable. It can be hard for a teenager bubbling with energy to exhibit patience at an event like the state meet, but the Spartans ran with poise and confidence that made them dangerous when it mattered the most – at the end.
“The anatomy of a state championship team looks something like this: You’ve got to have at least one guy in the top 10 and then you want the rest of your scorers in the top 25. Salida checked all of those boxes and then some on Saturday.”
Senior Elijah Wilcox finished seventh overall with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds, shaving 34 seconds off his time last year, when he finished 15th.
Freshman Zeke Wilcox, running at state for his first time, finished 12th overall with a time of 16:58, followed closely by senior Kuper Banghart, also at 16:58 for 13th. Banghart improved his time from last year by 1:15, with a 44th place finish.
Senior Hollis Beddingfield finished 17th with a time of 17:05, improving by 1:06 from 42nd place; junior Izayah Baxter finished with a time of 17:06 to finish 18th. He improved by 1:20 over last year’s time, when he finished 53rd.
Matthew Edward from TCA finished first with a time of 15:34. Frontier Academy took third, Holy Family fourth and Berthoud fifth.
“Norris Penrose Event Center is home to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, and we had some girls who were going for broke,” coach Wilcox said.
Junior Quinn Smith led for the Lady Spartans, finishing with a time of 19:47 in 12th place, moving up from her 17th-place finish last year.
“Quinn’s drive this season allowed her to continue that march upward in Colorado’s 3A elite and made it possible for her to shave 35 seconds off of her state time from 2020 and put her within striking distance of a coveted top-10 spot,” coach Wilcox said. “By the close of the day, Quinn was only 18 seconds back of TCA’s No. 2 and 3 runners, who finished in 10th and 11th position.
“There is a long list of athletes who had bested Quinn during the season that were forced to taste the dust off of Quinn’s Nikes.”
The other five scoring runners for the Lady Spartans were junior Alex Hebert at 66th in 22:15, junior Lane Baker at 74th in 22:25, freshman River Thompson at 87th in 22:58 and senior Lydia Tonnesen at 95th in 22:58.