Spartan football celebrates end of season with awards

The Salida High School football team recently handed out its end-of-the-season awards, and senior Braden Collins walked away the big winner.
Collins was named Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year and the Spartan Award, for the best representation of what a Spartan is.
Collins and junior Drew Johnson were named to the 2021 All-Conference Team.
All-Conference honorable mentions include seniors Braden Martellaro, and Elijah Wyble and sophomores Ben Clayton, Daniel Edgington, Chris Graf and Brayden Pridemore.
Johnson was also named Defensive Player of the Southwestern League, and the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how our seniors finished and the foundation they laid for the underclass,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “The seniors found a way to come together, play hard and finish. I wish them the best in their up-and-coming life. Once a Spartan, always a Spartan.”
Wyble was awarded the Heart of a Spartan award.
Edgington, senior Brewer Matthews and junior Chase Diesslin all tied for the Best Offensive Back award.
Other awards include:
Best Offensive Lineman: Pridemore.
Best Defensive Lineman: tie between senior Zaden Redfeather and Clayton.
Best Defensive Back: tie between Martellaro and Wyble.
Best Special Teams Player: senior Evan Wright
Junior Varsity Player of the Year: tie between freshman Wyatt Farney and junior Simon Bertolino.