The Lady Spartans volleyball lost in three sets Monday on the road to the La Junta Lady Tigers, 16-25, 16-26, 22-25 in what coach Haley Huffman called, “a tough game.”
The loss drops Salida to 4-5 overall for the season, and 2-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
La Junta advances to 5-4 and 3-3.
“We struggled to stay in system, but we learned a lot,” Huffman said.
The Lady Spartans will hit the road again Thursday, facing off against the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs, who are currently 4-1 overall and in second place at 3-1 in the Tri-Peaks league.
“We have two full days to practice this week to prepare for Manitou on Thursday,” Huffman said.