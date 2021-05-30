The Salida High School girls’ soccer team lost 6-0 to the Manitou Springs Lady Mustangs Friday on the road.
“They were a good team, very physical,” coach Todd Bright said. “We just didn’t have the size and depth to compete. This is something for us to learn from and move forward.”
The Lady Spartans were down 4-0 at halftime.
“Our defense responded well to pressure, and we adjusted to some injuries we had to deal with,” Bright said. “We just couldn’t put things together in the upper third (of the field).”
Bright said the team put up several shots but just couldn’t get anything to sink.
Freshman goalkeeper Makiah Parris was named player of the game.
“This was Makiah’s first time seeing a lot of action, a lot of shots on goal, this season,” Bright said. “This is her first year playing, but she made some good adjustments and has a bright future in her position.”
Salida is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in league play.
The Lady Spartans will take the pitch again at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home, facing off against the Lady Huskies of Florence in a league game.