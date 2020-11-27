Monarch Mountain will open for the season today, officials announced Thursday.
“With the most recent snowfall to hit the central mountains, Monarch Mountain will be opening for the season on Friday, November 27,” the ski area wrote in an email.
Monarch is one of the few remaining Colorado ski areas that does not have any snow making operations.
With a base elevation of 10,790 feet, they see an abundance of all natural snow throughout the ski season.
“We have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. I’m overwhelmed by the support we’ve seen from our passholders and guests, so we could not be more excited to get the mountain open for them.” Allie Stevens, marketing manager said.
During the 2020-21 season, skiers purchasing lift tickets for Saturday, Sunday and designated holiday weeks are required to book online by 11 p.m. the night before they intend to ski.
Lift ticket quantities may be limited, so guests are encouraged to pre-purchase early. While protocols are subject to change throughout the season, Monarch passholders will not need a reservation, and can head straight to the lift any day of the season.
“To manage crowds, we are limiting lift ticket availability on traditionally busy days and trying to encourage midweek skiing for those who are able,” Stevens said.
New this season is a food trailer called Flyby Burritos where guests can pick up a burrito and a drink without stepping a foot inside the lodge.
The lodge is currently restricted to 50 percent capacity based on local health guidelines.
Stevens noted that there is plenty of room to spread out on the slopes, naturally keeping six feet apart.
“We’ll have to work together to make sure we can stay open this season,” Stevens said.
Face coverings will be required in the lodge, lift lines, ticket lines, lifts, and anywhere six feet distance cannot be maintained.
Lift operating hours will be from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. with approximately half the terrain open.
Lifts running will include Caterpillar, Tumbelina, Pioneer and Panorama. The Rental Shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Flyby Burritos, Gunbarrel, Java Stop, Ski and Ride School and Elation Sports will all be open. Kaleidoscope Tubing Park remains closed.
Please visit Monarch Mountain at www.skimonarch.com or call at 719-530-5000 for more information.