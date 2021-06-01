Like several other sports at Salida High School this spring, the boys’ baseball team is a young team, with only three seniors, but unlike the other spring teams, they were able to play together over the summer.
“I think we could be doing better than our record shows,” senior Jonah Ellis said. “We are such a young team, we are learning something new every day, but that makes us energetic.”
“I think we have been decent so far, but we could be better,” senior Jonah Pursell said. “We’ve been making a lot of progress. Our hitting has been getting better, better team chemistry, better desire to make the play. It’s tough with such a short season though.”
“I think we’ve been doing pretty well,” senior Zach Yeakley said. “We need to work on cutting down our errors, learn to calm down on the field. With only three seniors, we’re pretty young, and one of the things we need to work on is to calm down and relax.”
Each of the seniors said they thought they had a chance at making the playoffs.
“If we can win our next few games, I think we have a chance,” Pursell said. “I think we can make a good run at the playoffs.”
“I hope we can at least make the playoffs,” Ellis said. “It would be cool to keep going, but we need to really focus.”
Most of all, though, the seniors just love playing baseball.
“It’s the best sport there is,” Pursell said. “There is nothing else like it. Baseball is one of the hardest sports to compete in.”
“I’ve been playing since I was 5,” Yeakley said. “Started out with T-ball, and I just love playing. I hope to maybe walk on in college.”
Ellis said he got into baseball because his family introduced him to it.
“My dad got me into it when I was young, my uncle played college baseball. I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, and I love it. I hope to maybe walk on at Adams State. After all these years of playing, I don’t want to quit.”
While they may have missed their season last year, for one player COVID-19 was, in a way, helpful.
Yeakley transferred to Salida from Erie just before the COVID-19 outbreak. Colorado High School Athletics and Activities (CHSAA) requires all transferring athletes to sit out a season of any sports they had participated in at their former school. Yeakley would have missed his entire junior season of baseball, but CHSAA counted the season, even though it was canceled for all.
“I had to take the year off anyway,” Yeakley said. “I didn’t get to play summer ball, but I didn’t feel like I missed as much as I could have. So in a weird way, it was helpful and allowed my family to move here to Salida.”