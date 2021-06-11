The Salida girls’ soccer team scored four goals in the first half, and that was all they really needed to shut out the Alamosa Mean Moose 4-0 in a non-league game at home Tuesday.
“We dominated the game today,” coach Todd Bright said. “We could have scored a lot more goals, especially if we’d played kick and run.”
The Lady Spartans instead played two-touch, which is when the players make a lot of passes, working the ball up field for shots on goal.
Senior Jayda Winkler scored the first goal with an assist from senior Rachel Pelino about 12 minutes into the game.
“It was a really nice goal,” Bright said. “She came in and put it off the post, faking the goalkeeper out.”
About one minute later, senior Quinn Burkley scored the second goal for Saldia.
At about 18 minutes left in the half, Pelino put in the third goal.
On the MaxPrep.com website, which tracks high school sports, Pelino currently leads the 3A Tri-Peaks league in goals with 15 and assists, with 8. Pelino averages 2.1 goals per game.
Winkler scored the fourth, and possibly the most exciting goal of the game with about three minutes left in the half.
Freshman Juliana “Jules” Anch put a perfectly positioned corner kick up in front of the Alamosa goal, and Winkler was able to head it in.
“Four good goals in the first half, a lot of play from the second stringers, I think we did well today,” Bright said. “We are starting to click again since the Manitou Springs loss.”
Winkler was named player of the game.
“Jayda worked on playing differently today,” Bright said.
Winkler, one of the team’s speedsters, will usually outrun the opposition with her speed to take shots on goal, but Bright said he was very impressed how she has been working on passing the ball more.
Salida is now 7-2 overall and 4-2 in league play.
They will hold their senior night during their last regular season game, facing off against Pagosa Springs in a non-league game at 4 p.m. at home.