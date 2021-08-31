Despite a 3-2 loss Saturday at home to the Lutheran Lions, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team thought they played a good match.
“We’re very pleased with the result,” coach Ben Oswald said. “We don’t like losing, but they had us hard on the ropes, up 3-0. The boys really stepped up in their defense.”
Oswald said the team had been working hard all week on defense.
“We are beginning to realize who we are and what we want, and we are working on building from there,” Oswald said. “We made some decisions after the Cañon City loss and have been working on playing stronger defense.”
Salida was also dealing with some injuries, with seniors Sam Harlow and Riggs Gorby out with concussions. Oswald said hopefully they will be back for the next game. The team did get senior Arlo Follet back, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury.
The Lions got up early, scoring on a pair of goals and a penalty kick, but the Spartans were able to get past their defense. Senior Kaiden Veatch fed the ball to sophomore Connor McConathy, who put it in for the goal. The teams went into halftime 3-1.
Oswald said they made some adjustments at half, and while Lutheran put a lot of pressure on the Spartans in the second half, the Salida defense held the Lions scoreless in the second half.
Slipping past the Lutheran defense a second time, Veatch got it again to McConathy, who put it in for the Spartans’ second goal.
“We had some great play today,” Oswald said. “Not only did Kaiden and Conner connect twice, but several of the guys really stepped up today. (Junior) Brady (Potts), who usually plays up front, we had to move him to the back to defense, and he just lit it up. He was brilliant back there.
“(Senior) Ethan NeJame-Zeiset had probably his best game ever. He’s been doing a tremendous job at left back. This is only his second year playing, and he’s been showing dramatic improvement.”
The Spartans, who are now 0-2 for the season and 0-0 in league play, return to their home pitch at 4 p.m Thursday, facing off against the Coal Ridge Titans (2-0), currently ranked fifth in the state.
“It’s always a good battle when we play Coal Ridge,” Oswald said. “Over the years, it’s been back and forth between the teams. I know we can go out and play with them, I’m just asking the boys to show up and compete.”