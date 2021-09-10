by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team lost on the road Tuesday to Lake County, 27-25, 25-8, 25-23.
The Lady Spartans are now 1-5 overall and 0-1 in the Tri-Peaks League.
Coach Haley Huffman said she was proud of the way the girls played, especially in the first and third sets, but the second set got away from them.
“We were pretty evenly matched with Leadville,” Huffman said. “It was a super close game the first and third set. The second set we let them get a huge run on us; we struggled defensive-wise to get a pass off the serve.”
Huffman said she had made some personnel changes as well.
“I did have a brand-new lineup and switched some positions around so we did pretty good for our first time playing with that lineup,” Huffman said.
The team put up 35 digs, 21 kills and seven aces against the Lady Panthers.
Salida returns to the court Tuesday, playing the Ellicott Lady Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-0) in an away league game.