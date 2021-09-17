BV to host cross-country race Tuesday

by Douglas P. Marsh
Times reporter
More than 15 schools will send racers to Buena Vista High School’s home cross-country meet Tuesday when the Buena Vista Classic 2021 moves to a new course at McMurry Ranch in Nathrop.
The BV Classic will be BV cross-country’s penultimate race before league, regional and state finals. Salida will host the team’s last exhibition meet.
“We are on a down week of our cycles and we will build and cycle for the next month leading up to the big dance,” said BVHS assistant coach Adam Fuller. “Our varsity teams will aim to peak at state where our JV runners will peak at regionals and/or league. It takes a lot of planning and replanning as the season progresses and milestones are met.”
Fuller said the top runners for the boys have set some big goals for the home meet. He also noted that underclassmen have been making big improvements as they hone their race strategies.
The boys’ team placed in the middle of a tough field of teams at Saturday’s meet in Littleton. The girls team had a stronger finish, with Zaila Smith winning the meet. But spreads between racers were also more pronounced on the girls’ team.
“When it comes to moving people up and closing gaps on the team, we often will group athletes together for different workouts where they may push (or pull) athletes into more challenging paces for a hill workout or a long run day based on the need of each athlete,” said Fuller.
“The fun has been this pack of runners in the middle where our fourth- to seventh-place runners on our girls’ and boys’ teams are still unknown,” he said. “We can only bring six runners to state and they are all working hard for those spots.”
Fuller said the coaching is largely focused on individual runners’ needs at this point in the season.
Team scores are a secondary consideration, he said, because improvements in individual performances would be reflected in the team scores.
Middle-schoolers begin running at 4 p.m. and high-schoolers at 5 p.m. Tuesday.