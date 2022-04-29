The Salida High School girls’ soccer team fell 4-1 to Manitou Springs Thursday at Salida High School.
The Lady Mustangs played fast and physical soccer to start the game. They had multiple scoring opportunities early, but Salida junior goalkeeper Makiah Parris made multiple saves to keep the game scoreless.
In the 20th minute, the Lady Mustangs earned a corner kick after the ball ricocheted out of play off the Lady Spartans. The corner was kicked high but short, and Parris deflected it out of bounds, giving Manitou Springs a second try. The Lady Mustangs capitalized on their second attempt, shooting a ball past Parris toward the back side of the net where a Manitou Springs player broke free and headed it in to break the tie.
With the score 1-0, the Lady Mustangs kept the pressure on Salida and scored their second goal four minutes later with a looping shot over the Lady Spartans’ defense. A third goal scored in the 33rd minute gave Manitou Springs a commanding 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
With the wind in their favor during the second half, sophomore Juliana Anch scored Salida’s first goal to make it 3-1. The Lady Mustangs responded with a goal of their own with just over 10 minutes left in the game to seal the deal in their favor.
With the loss, Salida is 6-4 this season and 2-2 in league play. The Lady Spartans are currently ranked 22nd in the state; the top 32 teams make the playoffs. Manitou Springs is 11-2-1 overall and 5-0 in the league this season.
Coach Todd Bright said the team struggled with timidness early on and needs to be quicker. He said the team has been a more cohesive unit the past two weeks and is showing positive signs ahead of the state tournament.
Parris won player of the game for Salida. She showed more confidence on the pitch and made numerous saves that kept the game from getting out of hand, Bright said.
Salida’s next game is against Lake County at 4 p.m. today at Salida High School. The Lady Panthers are 2-8 overall this season. Back-to-back games will test the Lady Spartans’ endurance, but Bright said he is confident Salida is the better team.