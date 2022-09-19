New head volleyball coach Kristi Spanier said she is having fun getting to know her team this season.
“They are learning the ins and outs of the game and enjoying each other,” Spanier said. “This team is vibrant and great at buying in and helping each other. They’re fun to work with.”
Having lost seven seniors, the team is new, inexperienced and playing in a tough league, but strong when it comes to energy and camaraderie, Spanier said. It’s important for the girls to feel like a part of something, she said.
The team has been making some errors and needs more experience to know how to control that; however, they practice 1½-2 hours every weekday, and to their advantage, the team has a good attitude, Spanier said.
“They are good kids, they’re working hard, and they’re willing to make mistakes in order to gain experience.” The girls are taking care of each other and working toward creating a positive culture of never giving up, which is important to Spanier.
“Anytime you’re a first-year head coach it’s hard, working with moving parts and getting to know kids – there’s a lot to it,” Spanier said. “They’re done a really good job of making me feel they’re ready.”
Spanier has been playing volleyball since she was in seventh grade. She previously coached at Mullen High School in Denver and coached at Salida High School from 2013 to 2017. She left to take care of her young children, after which Haley Hume took over. Hume has now stepped down due to her pregnancy, and Spanier is back to take on the role once more.
Spanier said she admires the girls’ energy and she seldom has to request more of it. “Because of their enthusiasm, they have taught me to invest in them. It’s nice to establish that in the first month.”