Salida baseball player Jonah Pursell led the Spartans offensively in a non-conference season opener on the road against the Gunnison Cowboys Tuesday, getting on base all four times he was at bat.
Ultimately Gunnison walked away with a 16-12 win but had to battle hard when the Spartans had a chance to tie the score. This was even more impressive for the Salida team who trailed 10-3 midway through the game.
Spartan varsity coach Lee Lewis said his team used 4 pitchers against the Cowboys, with Pursell pitching 21/3 innings. Jonah Ellis throwing 12/3 innings, Cayden Mazza took the mound for 2 innings and Zach Yeakley pitched 1 inning.
Lewis said he is proud of how hard his boys battled and added, “this was a good first game of the year.”
The 0-1 Spartans will hit the road for a double header league matchup against the 0-0 Florence Huskies at 3 pm and 5 pm Friday. They will host their first home game May 14 when they face the 1-0 Mean Moose from Alamosa.