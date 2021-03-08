Salida’s boys and girls basketball teams both ended their regular seasons with victories over Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Friday.
The Spartans played a stingy defense to beat the Stallions, 49-41.
The Lady Spartans, meanwhile, dominated their contest and finished on top, 57-8.
Now the teams will have to wait and see if their seasons will continue when the state brackets come out today.
The boys finished their regular season 10-3 overall and 9-3 in the 3A Tri Peaks League. They were at No. 16 in the ratings percentage index as of Sunday, and only 24 teams will make the playoffs this season.
Head coach Donnie Kaess said it would be nice if they earned the No. 16 seed so they could host a playoff game, but added they’d be fine going on the road where they’re undefeated this season.
The Lady Spartans, meanwhile, finished at 7-6 overall and 6-6 in the Tri Peaks with their win.
Salida’s girls, however, were sitting just outside of the playoff bubble at No. 30 in the ratings percentage index.