Smith wins SWGA championship

From left, Pat Ochs, Kelly Wharry, Janine Marr, Tami Smith, Patti Morgan, Shirley Dominick and Roni Martin of the Salida Women’s Golf Association competed in the Aug. 27-28 Salida Women’s Golf Association Stroke Play Championship. Tami Smith won the gross championship with a score of 166, and patti Morgan had the first low net score with 148.

 Courtesy photo

Tami Smith won gross champion, carding a 166, during the 2 day Salida Women’s Golf Association Stroke Play Championship Tournament Aug. 27-28.

Placing first low gross was Patsy Ochs with a gross score of 180. In second was Kelly Wharry with a gross score of 197. Janine Marr came in third carding a low gross score of 200.