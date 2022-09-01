Smith wins SWGA championship

Tami Smith won gross champion, carding a 166, during the 2 day Salida Women’s Golf Association Stroke Play Championship Tournament Aug. 27-28.
Placing first low gross was Patsy Ochs with a gross score of 180. In second was Kelly Wharry with a gross score of 197. Janine Marr came in third carding a low gross score of 200.
For first low net, Patti Morgan carded a net score of 145. Coming in second was Shirley Dominick with 148 net. Placing third low net was Roni Martin with a net of 151.
“On the first day I struggled a little. I double bogied on 9, but parred and bogied the rest of the game,” Smith said. Regardless, on the first day she won closest to the pin. On the second day she said she felt she did better, and won the longest drive game in the first flight.
“We’re all a close knit group. The best part was being able to play two days of golf with my friends.” The weather was sunny and hot, and the course was in fabulous shape, Smith said.