Salida High School senior is driven by team, faith

When hard work ethic met natural talent, Ember Hill, now a Salida High School senior, metaphorically grew her fins.
A lifelong Salidan, Hill started swimming when she was 7 years old on the Salida Cyclones team, which gave her something to do, she said.
She tried a few other sports, including soccer, cross country and basketball, to try them out, she said. Swimming was the one that stuck.
“My family has been really encouraging,” Hill said, noting her parents drove her to early practices. She said she also felt supported by her Christian faith, which she said helped her to become a good person and athlete.
When she was younger, although she knew she had potential, Hill said she didn’t love swimming or practices, but her teammates kept her from quitting. Her high school team always drives each other, and they have fun in and out of the water, she said. “It gave me a group that I could trust.”
During the summer before her freshman year, Hill made a high school state qualifying time during the Cyclones’ state meet. Thus, going into high school she realized she loved the sport and wanted to seriously pursue it.
In addition to the team aspect, she said swimming gave her confidence in knowing she was good at something. “Swimming gave me structure, mentors I could look up to, role models when girls were older than me – nothing else in my life has done that.”
Motivated by the urge to better herself, during swim season Hill practiced from 6-7 a.m. on weekdays with either swimming or lifting weights, and with the team for two hours in the evening.
Swimming challenges her physically and requires coordination and hard work, she said. She also loves the feel of the water and said it clears her mind.
“My biggest accomplishment is how hard I’ve worked,” she said. Hill said she attended every practice and weight session, and as a result of her effort she can look back on placing in the top 10 in one event at state each year of high school.
Her best time was 1 minute, 9.22 seconds in the 100 breaststroke this year, earning her seventh place at state.
Hill’s lifelong swim coach, Wendy Gorie, played an influential part of her life and athletic career, she said. “She always pushed me in workouts and was always encouraging and fun. Overall she’s a happy person.”
Hill has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school and takes pride in balancing it with her athletics.
Hobbywise, she loves baking and cooking and hopes to continue.
Lately she has been feeling colleges out and keeping her options open, she said. One offer she is considering is from Converse University in South Carolina, a Division II private school that has offered her several scholarships. She is also looking at University of Northern Colorado, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Colorado College, she said.