The Salida High School girls basketball team had some trouble handling the ball Friday against Lamar and eventually lost the road contest, 51-27.
The game was close early. Lamar led 8-4 after the first quarter. With just more than 2 minutes left in the half, Salida trailed Lamar 20-13. Three straight Salida turnovers, however, helped Lamar end the half on a 7-0 run and take a 27-13 lead into the break.
“That opened the flood gates,” said head coach Lee Lewis, noting the team had 40 turnovers in the game.
“We passed up too many opportunities to score ourselves and they capitalized on those mistakes,” he said.
Jayda Winkler scored 9 points to lead Salida in her second game this year. “It’s nice to have her back,” Lewis said.
With the loss, Salida slipped to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks.
After seven games, however, Salida is holding its opponents to an average of 38 points per game and scoring 39.7 points per game. One of the team’s goals this year is to limit teams to under 40 points.
“We’re giving ourselves a chance to win” Lewis said, adding that he was “impressed” with the Lady Spartans holding opponents under 40 points on average.
Lamar, who handed St. Mary’s its first loss the night before, improved to 5-1, 3-1 with their win over Salida.
The Lady Spartans will play at St. Mary’s (6-1, 4-1) Wednesday in its only competition this week. Next week, however, Salida will have three games in five days.
Boys basketball postponed
The Salida boys basketball team (5-1, 4-1) was also scheduled to host Lamar (2-3, 0-3) Saturday. That game, however, has been postponed to 2 p.m. Saturday as Lamar didn’t want to travel in Saturday’s forecasted weather.
The Spartans, however, will play before then. Salida High School is scheduled to host St. Mary’s (7-0, 5-0) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.