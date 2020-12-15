Great Sand Dunes National Park and preserve will participate in the 121st Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count at 8 a.m. Dec. 26.
The Bird Count helps monitor the status of resident and migratory birds across the Western Hemisphere, and the data, which are 100 percent volunteer generated, have become a crucial part of the U.S. government’s natural history monitoring database.
Birders of all skill levels are welcome to participate.
Due to social distancing guidelines related to the ongoing pandemic, participants will receive route assignments in advance and be requested to upload data through a website.
In order to participate in the bird count at Great Sand Dunes, participants must be registered as volunteers.
Contact Dewane Mosher no later than Friday to receive volunteer paperwork. Mosher, a park biologist, can be reached at dewane_mosher@nps.gov. Volunteer paperwork must be fully completed and submitted to the park by Dec. 23.
Upon completion of paperwork, the park will provide an assigned area map, and instructions for returning count results to the compiler.
Volunteers will have their park entrance fee waived for that day only.
For additional information, news, and history of the Christmas Bird Count log on to https://audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.