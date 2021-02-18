The Salida High School boys’ basketball team hosted the top-ranked St. Mary’s Pirates Wednesday. 

A couple big runs, however, proved to be the difference and the Pirates finished on top, 88-59. 

With Leif Gislason knocking down a 3-pointer and then two more field goals, the Spartans were only down 17-13 late in the first quarter. 

To end the first and start the second, however, St. Mary’s went on a 13-0 run to take a 51-27 lead into the break. 

“We let them go on some streaks that we couldn’t recover from,” said coach Adam Christensen. 

Salida won the third quarter, 18-17, with Jonah Ellis and Aaron Morgan both sinking 3-pointers. 

The Spartans, however, weren’t able to gain any more ground in the fourth. 

The Salida girls basketball team also played at No. 9 St. Mary’s Wednesday. The Lady Spartans also lost their contest, 54-27. 

