Girls slay Lady Panthers, lose close game to CSCS

Salida High School Lady Spartans basketball defense helped take down visiting Woodland Park Lady Panthers Tuesday, 38-30.
Then the Lady Spartans almost made it two wins in a row Thursday, but came up short against Colorado Springs Christian School, 35-34.
“The kids played extremely hard,” said Salida head coach Lee Lewis after the CSCS game. “It was a great game to watch, back and forth.”
Pressing Woodland Park for the majority of the contest, Salida forced 22 turnovers in Tuesday’s game.
“That was the difference tonight,” Lewis said after the win. “Our press was really effective and that really helped us set the tone for the game.”
Sarah Chick, meanwhile, started the game by blocking a shot and then going coast to coast for a lay up.
Later in the first, Laurin Collins forced a turnover in the press and then sunk a 3-pointer at the other end to put Salida up 7-0. Collins led the the girls with 5 points in the quarter, helping the Lady Spartans take a 11-5 lead into the second.
Ari Howell, Jayda Winkler, Chick, Ally Post and Toby Lawson all scored in the second, extending Salida’s lead to 20-11 at the break.
In the second half, Chick scored 10 points to finish with a season-high 14. Chick also blocked three shots in the game while Caitlyn Smith rejected another.
The two teams tied in the third quarter, 8-8. Salida, however, built its lead up to 13 points in the fourth. Woodland Park made some late free throws and a 3-pointer to get the final margin in single digits.
Salida was also without a trio of starters for both contests, including Rachel Pelino, Raley Patch and Emma Wilkins.
“With three out of five starters out of the lineup, other kids stepped up,” Lewis said. He said they hadn’t had much practice time to work on continuity with the new lineup, but was “thankful the kids are playing hard.”
In addition to Chick’s 14 points, seven other Lady Spartans also scored. Winkler scored 6, Collins scored 5, Smith added 4, Ari Howell had 3 while Post, Toby Lawson and Skylar Margos each had 2 points.
Against the Colorado Springs Christian School, Salida trailed 35-32 with a minute left in the game. Salida then sunk a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, but an illegal screen call negated the basket.
Salida came back and scored with eight seconds left, but the clock ran out before they could get another shot off.
Salida led CSCS 10-5 after the first, 19-15 at halftime and went into the fourth tied 23-23. The Lady Spartans also had 15 steals in the game and out-rebounded CSCS 36-25.
“We basically out-played them in everything except the score,” Lewis said.
Chick scored 9 points to lead Salida.
After the two games, Salida is now 4-6 overall and 3-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Woodland Park slipped to 2-5, 1-3 while CSCS improved to 5-4, 4-4.
Salida will be back in action tomorrow when the team hosts La Junta at 1 p.m.
The Lady Spartans will then play Buena Vista Wednesday and Banning Lewis Friday to wrap up their regular season.