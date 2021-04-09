With just 5:42 minutes left in the game, junior Riggs Gorby drilled his shot into the back of the net as the Salida boys’ soccer team beat the Alamosa Mean Moose Tuesday 1-0.
“It was a bit of a grind, but it was a good win,” coach Ben Oswald said.
Oswald said the team had tried a new game plan against Alamosa, running 3-4-3 spread, hoping to increase their action in the midfield.
“It wasn’t perfect, but it worked,” Oswald said, as the teams spent a lot of time moving the ball up and down the pitch. “I would have liked to have had a few more goals though.”
Around 14:50 in the first half the game stopped as the Alamosa goal keeper came out of the game due to injury.
Salida put up a strong offense and had several shots on goal during the last 10 minutes of the half, but were unable to score.
About 32 minutes left in the second half Alamosa had a shot on goal after a break away, but put the ball over the top bar.
“Our biggest challenge, something we’ve faced all year, is not a lot of players with experience,” Oswald said. “Our young guys are stepping up, and playing more aggressively, which is great.”
Oswald named Gorby the Man-of-the match, saying he worked hard all game and his goal was a great way to finish.
Oswald also gave honors to junior Quinn Phillip, goalkeeper, and junior Kaiden Veatch.
Salida is now 3-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Mean Moose are 5-1 and 3-0 in the 3A Southwest league.