The Salida High School Lady Spartans tennis team played what coach Josh Bechtel called one of their best matches of the year Thursday, beating Cañon City 5-2.
“Our message for today wasn’t about winning or losing, it was about attitude and effort,” Bechtel said. “And that’s what they showed today. I couldn’t be happier. We had complete performances all the way around the board. We had a few close battles, but we pulled it out, and that was awesome.”
Senior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, lost 3-6, 2-6.
“She wasn’t happy with her performance, but she played extremely well against a very good opponent,” Bechtel said. “I think her serves today were some of her best of the year. Playing a good player like this, it gets you ready for regionals.”
At No. 2 singles, junior Daisha Thompson won 6-2, 6-2.
“Daisha bounced back today from her loss Monday,” Bechtel said. “She got back to playing her aggressive style, had great footwork and just played lights out.”
Salida’s No. 3 singles player, senior Brooke Bright, won 6-2, 6-2.
“Brooke had some great serves today,” Bechtel said. “When she plays with depth and makes her opponent move, she is a very tough player.”
Seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 1 doubles team, lost 6-3, 0-6, 2-6.
“I think their first set today was their best set of the year,” Bechtel said. “They lost a little confidence in the second set, but I think this loss sets them up well for next weekend.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, won 6-3, 6-2.
“Skyler’s serves today were on fire,” Bechtel said. “They were flying around the court, getting up to the net – they put it all together today.”
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 doubles, won 6-4, 6-4.
“This was another awesome match,” Bechtel said. “It got close, but they found a way to win. They were very consistent today.”
Seniors Elle Kriebel and Annie Hill, the No. 4 doubles team, won 6-2, 6-4.
“They really played lights out today,” Bechtel said. “They played stress free, flying around the court, showing lots of hustle.”
The Lady Spartans will now have a week of practice to prepare for their regional tournament starting May 6.
“We are where we are meant to be, going into regionals,” Bechtel said. “Today we saw what we are capable of, a very positive day where it all came together. We were tired in the middle of our season, lots of road games, but we’re ready now for regionals.”