The Lady Spartans volleyball team had their first game of the season, at Salida High School, Thursday, and fell to the Lamar Lady Savages in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10.
“Lamar is always a tough team,” coach Haley Huffman said. “We had a lot of energy tonight, and played very hard.”
Huffman said seniors Raley Patch and Quinn Burkley really stepped up on defense, while sophomore Sarah Chick “had good touches for blocking against some big hitters.”
Huffman also praised junior Caitlyn Smith, saying she had just started setting the ball for the team a few days ago, and she “did a really good job.”
Playing a shortened season with COVID-19 rules was “a little weird” at first, Huffman said, but once the girls got into the game, they were just glad to be playing.
Salida is now 0-1 in the Tri-Peaks league, while Lamar is 1-0.
The Salida junior varsity team lost in two sets, while the C team won in two.
The Lady Spartans will head over Monarch Pass Saturday to face the Gunnison Lady Cowboys.
When asked about scouting the team, Huffman said without their summer camp schedule this year, they don’t really know how any of the teams are shaping up at the beginning of the season.
“It is what it is,” Huffman said. “We’ll just go out and play our best.”