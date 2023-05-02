The Salida High School track and field team competed at three meets over three days, the High Country Pole Vault Invitational Thursday, the Cougar Classic Friday and the District 2 Invitational Saturday.
Freshman pole vaulter Norah Kliewer tied the school record with a 6-foot vault at the Cougar Classic.
The Cougar Classic had difficult winds, and several athletes were out sick, but overall the kids competed well, coach Randy Kapushion said.
The relay teams ran the 4x800 early in Saturday’s meet in hopes of securing good times for state. Kapushion said he feels confident that both the girls’ and boys’ relay teams will maintain their top 18 rankings
Senior Quinn Smith placed second in the girls’ 800-meter run in the District 2 Invitational Saturday and sophomore Zeke Wilcox took fourth in the 1,600 meter.