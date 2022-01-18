by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School wrestling team competed in two tournaments over the weekend, with part of the team at the Mel Smith Invitational Friday and Saturday in Florence while the remaining grapplers traveled to Custer County Saturday.
With only three Spartans competing in Florence, the team finished 29th of 30 schools. Coach Steve Myers said, “It was a tough, tough tournament. A lot of those brackets were stacked.”
Sophomores Jase Young and Dylan Blades lost both of their bouts at the tournament. “We were a little rusty,” said Myers. “It’s a hard start when you have that tough of a tournament.” Due to COVID-19 and winter break, the Spartans had not been to a tournament since Dec. 18.
Junior Drew Johnson competed in the 170-pound weight class for the first time this season at Florence. Previously, he competed at 182 pounds. He lost in the semifinals to Ryan Dirksen of Eaton, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state in that weight class, before rebounding to win his next two matches and secure third place.
Myers said the team received “very, very good experience out of it.”
The rest of the Spartans traveled to Custer County, where they placed 12th of 14 teams. “Everybody got some wins out of it over there,” Myers said. “It gave them a little better chance to compete.”
Freshman Anthony Taverna was Salida’s best performer at Custer County. He lost his first-round match but won the next three to take fifth place in the 170-pound weight class.
Junior Simon Bertolino was the only other competitor for Salida to win multiple rounds at the tournament.
The Spartans’ next tournament is Saturday at Trinidad High School.