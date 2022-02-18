The Salida High School boys’ basketball team finished their regular season with a 51-35 victory over county rival Buena Vista Wednesday on the road.
“We played all right,” coach Adam Christensen said. “It was good to play in a real playoff-type atmosphere. All of our big guys played really well.”
Junior Tristan Jackson, who has been leading the team with almost 20 points per game, put up 16.
Juniors Nate Yeakley and Chase Diesslin scored 9 points each.
Christensen said he was also happy with the team’s defense, especially in the way the guards stepped up.
“BV can get away from you if you let them,” he said. “They can really get you with 3-pointers, but I thought we did a good job holding them.”
The Spartans end the season 15-4 overall and in second place in the 3A Tri-Peaks League at 10-2, behind St. Mary’s. They are ranked 12th in statewide 3A.
Florence and Buena Vista will open the first round of the league playoffs Saturday morning, and Salida will play the winner of that game Saturday afternoon in Florence.