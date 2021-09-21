by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Facing one of the top undefeated 4A soccer programs in the state would be a tough challenge for any team, but the Salida High School Spartans answered the call and held their own for most of the game against Mullen Saturday, finally losing 8-0.
“We came out much better than I thought we would,” coach Ben Oswald said. “We held them to one goal in the first 55 minutes of play. It was quite awesome how well the team played. Even with the loss, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Salida is now 0-6 for the season but 0-0 in league games.
Oswald said Salida only traveled with 14 players, while Mullen was able to substitute in five players at a time.
The game was originally scheduled in 2019 after Salida finished undefeated in the 3A Tri-Peaks League and Mullen was still an up-and-coming program.
“But things change,” Oswald said. “Their sophomores and juniors are now juniors and seniors, and we lost a lot of our top players. They also play some very high-level club ball off-season.”
Oswald said he was extremely proud of his back four defensive players, seniors Ethan NeJame Zeiset and Arlo Follet, sophomore Brady Potts and freshman Axel Sather.
The man of the match was senior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips.
“Quinn had 22 saves on goal, including one where he went from one post of the goal to the other to catch a straight-on shot,” Oswald said. “After the match the Mullen players and coaches were shaking his hand and high-fiving him. One of the Mullen coaches told me Quinn was one of the best goalkeepers they’ve ever played against.”
The Spartans will return to their home pitch Thursday, playing Summit (2-2-1) at 4 p.m. On Saturday they will head to Delta High School (0-6) to play a game rescheduled from Sept. 14.