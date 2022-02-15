The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated Lamar 65-46 Saturday on the road.
The Spartans started out strong and were leading 21-12 after a quarter of play. Coach Adam Christensen said, “Our big guys dominated the paint early and set the tone.”
With an excellent start on offense, the Spartans took a double-digit lead into halftime and never relinquished it, to win their seventh straight game.
“It went good,” said Christensen. “Especially for having to travel that long.” He said the team was able to make some slight improvements to their offense and run a couple new defenses.
Salida is now 14-4 this season and 9-2 in the Tri-Peaks League. Following Banning Lewis Academy’s blowout win over Colorado Springs Christian School Thursday night, the Spartans have sole possession of second place in the Tri-Peaks League with one game left in the regular season.
The Spartans still trail St. Mary’s High School by two games.
Junior Chase Diesslin had an outstanding performance for Salida, scoring 20 points. “Diesslin had a really good game,” said Christensen. “He played well inside and outside.” The junior scored both in the post and hit a couple 3-pointers.
Junior Aiden Hadley returned to the lineup after missing the past two games due to illness, and junior Tristan Jackson had another good performance for the team. Jackson is currently averaging a double-double with an average of 20 points and 13 rebounds per game.
The Spartans’ next game is Wednesday in Buena Vista, with varsity tip-off at 7 p.m. Christensen encouraged Salidans to go watch the show, saying it will be a “big-time rivalry game.” The Spartans will try to win their eighth straight against the Demons, who are 8-8 this season.