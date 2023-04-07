Amato Halenda, a sophomore at Salida High School, scored the best time of all divisions, 5 minutes, 30.4 seconds, among the 38 cyclists who took off from the top of Rusty Lung trail Wednesday in the first stage of the inaugural Salida Enduro Series.

Racers started in one-minute intervals with two minutes between divisions. An after-party followed at High Side Bar & Grill.