Amato Halenda, a sophomore at Salida High School, scored the best time of all divisions, 5 minutes, 30.4 seconds, among the 38 cyclists who took off from the top of Rusty Lung trail Wednesday in the first stage of the inaugural Salida Enduro Series.
Racers started in one-minute intervals with two minutes between divisions. An after-party followed at High Side Bar & Grill.
The race was the first of four stages, with one taking place every Wednesday in April. The final race of the series, on April 30, will combine all four stages. For details and registration, visit https://salidaenduro.com/events.
“We’re just really humbled to see everyone out here,” co-organizer Parker Roenfanz said. “It feels like we haven’t had something like this in a long time. It’s going to be a fun April.”