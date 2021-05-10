The Salida High School track and field team turned in top-10 performances at the Colorado State University – Pueblo Early Bird Invitational Saturday, with the boys finishing 10th and the girls 19th of 26 teams.
“Overall it was good to be back on the track after almost two years,” coach Randy Kapushion. “It was a good first meet. We saw some strong performances today.”
Sophomore Quinn Smith led the field for the Lady Spartans, finishing third in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 800-meter dash.
“Quinn looked good today,” Kapushion said. “She’s looking to improve and she will.”
Junior Macy Mazzeo finished seventh in the girls’ 200-meter dash.
The girls’ 800-meter sprint medley relay team took eighth.
“The relays did well, strong individual performances,” Kapushion said. “For a lot of these kids it was their first high school meet. In the 4x800 all the boys had personal record splits.”
Junior Aaron Morgan took seventh in the boys’ 200-meter dash.
Juniors Kuper Banghart and Hollister Beddingfield took fifth and eighth place, respectively, in the 800 meter.
Junior Elijah Wilcox finished third in the 3,200-meter run.
The boys’ 4x200-meter relay finished with a time of 1 minute, 42.38 seconds, taking fifth place. The 4x800-meter relay took second place with a time of 8:57.87.
Kapushion said the only real downside was the wind. Several of the team’s tents, including Salida’s, were blown over on Saturday.