Spartans lose in final seconds to Manitou, beats Florence

The Salida High School boys basketball team and No. 3 ranked Manitou Springs went toe-to-toe on Tuesday. Salida kept the Mustangs in their sights the first three quarters and then rallied in the fourth to take a couple late leads.
Manitou, however, escaped with the 53-52 win, sinking two free throws in the final seconds.
“I know they’re really disappointed and I’m disappointed it didn’t go our way, but I’m super proud of our kids,” said head coach Donnie Kaess. “They battled.”
Both teams made some clutch shots down the stretch in the game which was separated by a single shot for most of the fourth quarter.
Tristan Jackson started the quarter by hitting a 3-pointer that pulled Salida within 3 of Manitou, 42-39. After an Aaron Morgan bucket, Jackson hit another 3 that to pull the Spartans within 1 point a 45-44.
Zach Yeakley then gave Salida its first lead of the game. Yeakley missed his first shot, but hustled to grab the offensive rebound. After a few passes, Yeakley got an opening from beyond the ark and sunk the 3-pointer, putting the Spartans up 47-46.
Manitou went back in front with a 3 and two free throws.
Myles Godina responded by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring on a put back. Godina, however, fouled out about 10 seconds later trying to tip a pass away.
With 1:25 on the clock, Jonah Ellis swished a 3-pointer to give Salida a 52-51 lead.
The Spartans then forced a turnover and ate most of the remaining clock.
Manitou got the ball back with 20 seconds left and put up a shot from the corner. Leif Gislason, however, sprinted from the key and blocked it out of bounds with 5 seconds left.
On the ensuing play, Manitou passed the ball inside and a Spartan and Mustang collided going after it. Salida, however, was called for its eighth team foul of the half, sending Manitou to the line for 1-and-1.
Isaiah Thomas made both of his shots for Manitou, which proved to be the difference.
“It sucks to end the game with them going to the line; that’s a tough call to make at the end like that,” Kaes said. “But hats off to them for making the free throws at the end.”
Even though Salida didn’t take its first lead until the fourth quarter, the Spartans got within one basket of Manitou in the first three quarters.
Max Ferguson scored Salida’s first four points of the game with a good drive and then by drawing a foul.
In the second, Gislason sunk back-to-back 3-pointers for Salida. The half ended with Elijah Roberts stealing the ball and passing ahead to Ellis. When the defender closed in on Ellis, he passed it behind his back to Roberts who laid it up and in.
Manitou led 14-8 after one and 27-22 at the half.
Late in the third, Ellis hit a 3 to pull Salida within 2 points of Manitou and Godina added a bucket, but the Mustangs made a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch to take a 42-36 lead into the fourth.
Ellis led Salida with 12 points and was one of three Spartans to finish in double figures. Gislason scored 11, Jackson added 10, Godina and Ferguson each scored 6. Yeakley added 3 while Morgan and Roberts both chipped in two.
Salida, who received the 16th most votes in the CHSAA coaches rankings, slipped to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in 3A Tri-Peaks with the loss. Manitou remained unbeaten (5-0, 3-0).
After losing to pretty much the same squad last year by 21, however, the coach said he saw a lot of improvement from his team.
“I feel we’ve come a long ways and I’m happy with where we’re at now,” Kaess said. “We know we can play with anyone in the state.”
Spartans bounce back against Florence
The Spartans rebounded from Tuesday’s loss by beating Florence handily Thursday on the road, 49-30.
“I’m real happy with the way we played and our effort,” Kaess said.
The Spartans had a double-digit lead after the first, thanks to a pair of late 3-pointers from Yeakley and five early points from Gislason.
Salida then doubled up Florence after the second and third quarters, leading 29-14 and 42-21, respectively. The fourth quarter was closer, but Florence was barely able to cut into Salida’s lead.
Ellis had a hot hand from beyond the arch, knocking down four 3-pointers and finishing with a team-high 14 points in the game.
“It’s real nice having him back at full speed,” the coach said.
Next for the Spartans (5-1, 3-1) is a home game against Lamar (2-2, 0-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will also be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com.