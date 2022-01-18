by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School girls’ swimming team finished third at the Hornet Invitational Friday and Saturday in Pueblo.
Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo County took first and second of 13 teams at the meet, including many 4A schools.
“Our team had the best meet of the year in Pueblo even though we were missing five girls,” coach Wendy Gorie said.
Junior Ember Hill had a strong performance for the Lady Spartans. She placed second in the 100 breaststroke and set a personal best time. Her time in that event is currently ranked in the top five in the state.
Setting personal bests was the theme of the meet for Salida. Gorie said the team set 12 personal best times.
Sophomore Tayla Young set a personal best in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke. Both times qualified her for state.
Freshman Cedar “CeCe” Lengerich had a strong swim in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. She finished fourth and eighth in the two events and set personal bests.
“Our varsity girls came through hugely,” said Gorie. “Tayla and CeCe’s individual swims were better than we could have imagined. Lindsey Baroni also swam personal best times, but her standout swim on the 200 freestyle relay was mind blowing.” Baroni, a senior, anchored the second-place-winning 200-yard freestyle team with a time of 27.04.
Gorie spotlighted the younger swimmers, saying, “Even our novice swimmers came to the meet to compete and were not intimidated by the level of competition. Macy Matthews, Karli Bainbridge and Charlie Messa all swam best times at the meet and showed tremendous maturity and focus.”