We headed out from the shade of the cottonwoods into the heat of early afternoon. Regular patronage over the years by the local wild donkey herd had left the trail inch-deep in dust and liberally scattered with droppings.
Soon we reached a fork in the trail, took the left one that kept to the higher ground skirting the floodplain, leaving behind most traces of the donkeys, who apparently favored the alternative leading to the lowland.
The trail rose and fell with the terrain, climbing steadily toward where it tapered into a narrow canyon of red and orange sandstone, burnished in places by eons to a deep desert varnish.
We passed atop a small knoll scattered with shards of chert and pottery, some of the latter multicolored, others with a texture suggesting clay having been worked onto a woven mold. Descending the knoll we crossed a small wash rich with sediment, a vein of liquid earth running as red as the countryside through which it flowed. Continuing toward the canyon, the trail led us beneath several desiccated cottonwoods. Broken limbs littered the ground, while several empty birds’ nests still sat in the crook of the trunks.
We entered the canyon and, turning the first corner, walked into a different world, one of shade and green and wildflowers. The banks of the wash were lined thick with willows. Grasses dotted with clusters of arnica blooms grew in the lee of the cliff that towered overhead, and it felt as if the temperature had dropped 20 degrees.
High up in the cliff face the remains of several stone structures stood, walled into recesses in the cliff wall. No obvious way led up to them, suggesting their builders must have required ladders for construction and access. I thought of the labor and motivation required to lift all those stones into place, of scraping a living out of this earth.
Further along the cliff wall, closer to ground level, the prior residents had also left traces of their past in pictographs – human forms, hands and strange circular representations, like the faces of aliens. We sat and rested beneath them. Underpinning the murmur of the wash and the wingbeats of a raven lifting off from a ledge above lay a profound silence, that of the patience of deep time.
After a time we retraced our steps out of the canyon, across the wash and the sun-beaten plain back to the shade of the cottonwoods lining the riverbank. At the approach of dusk a flock of turkeys, a dozen or so in number, filed down from the plain. One by one, patiently waiting their turn, they each flew to their night’s roost in the cottonwoods surrounding camp, where they settled after some rustling and conversation.
Behind them first Jupiter, followed closely by the full moon, climbed from beyond the furthest ridge line to begin their tandem traverse across the night sky. In the distance a wild donkey brayed, to be answered by another, the content of their conversation not disclosed to ourselves.
As the moonlight cast shadows across the landscape I lay out beneath the stars, conscious of my status as the merest interloper in the great clockwork of the universe.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.