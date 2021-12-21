The Salida High School girls’ basketball team led by 3 points Saturday with 20 seconds left in the game, but a La Junta 3-pointer tied it at the buzzer to force overtime.
The Lady Spartans could not hold on and narrowly lost their fourth straight contest by a score of 52-49 to drop to 1-4 on the season.
“They outlasted us in overtime,” coach Keith Wyatt said. “It was a good game. We played pretty hard.”
The Lady Spartans showed promise on offense against the Lady Tigers. Their 49 points of offense was their highest point total of the season and the first time in December that they scored more than 40 points.
“We shot pretty well today,” Wyatt said. “There’s a few mistakes we can clean up.” He said the team needed to focus on more of the fundamentals during the break.
Despite the loss, Wyatt said he was optimistic and proud of the team. He said, “Everybody contributed. I’m proud of the way we channeled ourselves and the effort we gave. We’ll take the break and be ready to go for the new year.”
The junior varsity team defeated La Junta for their third consecutive win.
The Lady Spartans’ next game is Jan. 4 at Alamosa High School. Alamosa is 3-4 this season.