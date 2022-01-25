Spartan cagers defeat Woodland Park Panthers

The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Woodland Park Panthers 61-42 Friday at home.
A strong second quarter gave the Spartans a 38-23 lead at halftime. Despite an offensive lull in the third quarter, the lead, combined with good defense, was enough to get them their eighth win of the season.
The team is 8-4 overall and 5-2 in league play.
“Any win is relief for me,” said coach Adam Christensen. “We started off a lot better than we do as far as scoring the ball.”
He said the defining play of the game came early on when junior Chase Diesslin faked out multiple Panthers defenders in the paint and scored. “He really set the tone inside,” said Christensen. “That opened up a lot of stuff for our other guys.”
Diesslin led the Spartans with 18 points and added five rebounds. “Our big guys did the job scoring inside,” Christensen said. Junior Nate Yeakley scored 12 points and had eight rebounds. Senior Aaron Morgan scored 10.
“We did good,” said senior Damon Redfeather. “I’m glad that my teammates can pick it up.” With this being his final season on the team, he said, “I just want to have a good year.” Redfeather said he gets frustrated when he is not playing well.
Christensen said there was improvement in both fouls and turnovers by the Spartans. The team turned the ball over 12 times, which was an improvement on past performances. An abundance of turnovers played a big role in the Spartans’ close loss to Colorado Springs Christian School Tuesday. He noted there was still room for improvement when it came to drawing fouls, saying, “There were three instances where we should’ve taken a charge.”
Salida’s leading scorer this season, junior Tristan Jackson, was unable to play Friday. Christensen said he was sick.
The Spartans’ next game is Thursday on the road against Banning Lewis Academy. The Stallions are 6-5 overall this year. Varsity tip-off is at 7 p.m. in Colorado Springs.