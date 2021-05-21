by Brian McCabe
“If someone had told me today that we would have scored 19 points in a doubleheader and not won at least one of the games, I wouldn’t have believed it,” coach Lee Lewis said after Salida High School baseball lost both games of a doubleheader against Buena Vista, 12-10, 14-9, Thursday at home.
The Demons were up 4-0 going into the top of the fourth, but then their bats really heated up, and while Salida struggled to keep up BV led 10-6 at the end of the fifth inning.
The Spartans worked hard and almost caught up by the end of the sixth, 11-10, but couldn’t close the gap and ended with the 12-10 loss.
Sophomore Nate Yeakley started on the mound for the Spartans, then senior Jonah Pursell took over, before senior Zach Yeakley came in to finish the first game for the Spartans.
“Pitching-wise, we did a pretty good job today,” Lewis said. “We had a lot of kids throw a lot of pitches today.”
In the second game, junior Cayden Mazza started the game, and senior Jonah Ellis finished for Salida.
In that game Buena Vista jumped out to a big lead early, up 8-1 at the end of the second inning, then 12-3 by the end of the fourth.
Salida worked to catch up but couldn’t pull the win out, leading to the 14-9 loss.
“I’ve got to give BV credit, they just kept battling, getting runs,” Lewis said. “Kudos to those kids today.”
Salida is now 1-3 in league play and 3-5 overall.
The Spartans will play another doubleheader starting 3 p.m. Monday in Manitou Springs.
“We’ve got to find a way to battle, find a way to take both games Monday like BV did to us,” Lewis said. “We can win this, we just have to really work at it.”