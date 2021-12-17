The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost 32-23 to Center Tuesday in their first home game.
Senior Emma Wilkins said, “I think we could’ve played a lot better as a team.” For the second game in a row, the Lady Spartans scored only 2 points in the first quarter.
“The first half was really frustrating,” said Laurin Collins, a junior. “We’re definitely a second-half team.” The Lady Spartans scored 20 of their 23 points in the second half.
Despite the defeat, coach Keith Wyatt said he saw signs of promise. “In the second half, we executed a lot better on offense,” Wyatt said. “Our defense has been pretty good this whole year, so I’m happy about that.”
Prior to their game against Salida, the Center Lady Vikings were averaging 45 points a game this season. The trick for Salida is scoring points to back up their strong defense. The team has struggled early in games this season.
The adjustment to a new coach has not been easy. Wyatt said, “There’s a learning curve right now.” He emphasized that it takes time for the players to learn a new system. Wilkins said, “It’s hard to have another new coach.”
During his short tenure, Wyatt has already made an impact on the players by emphasizing the importance of togetherness and a joyful culture. “He is super positive,” said Collins. “It’s nice to have a coach who has our back.”
Despite Salida’s recent losses, freshman Trinity Bertolino has racked up points in back-to-back games. Wyatt said, “The last two games she’s given us a spark.”
He also praised senior Ari Howell for playing a different position than she usually does against Center. “Ari came in and played really well,” he said.
The Lady Spartans dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
They next played against St. Mary’s Thursday at home.