With a team of mostly underclassmen and a new head coach, the dynamics of the Salida High School boys’ soccer team have changed a little this season.
“I’m used to having players older and wiser to look up to, but my goal now is to help younger players become better so they can surpass me,” junior Levi Starr said. He believes there is a good chance their team will be competitive in the run up to state.
Starr is on defense but in his first two years of high school played offense, an experience that he thinks gives him a better understanding of how to use the width of the field.
“It’s great to have Dobs as a coach,” Starr said. “He expresses discipline but is encouraging and likes to have fun. I think it will benefit us as a team.”
The team has only six upperclassmen on the team, and most of them said they want to help the younger team members improve. “It’s about not giving up, because it’s worth it in the end to see your team’s success,” senior captain Life Richardson said.
Richardson has been playing since he was 8 and is a center back defender on the team. He thinks the position of captain has increased his leadership skills and helped him to be more outgoing.
“Chemistry takes time to build,” junior captain Deagan Clark said, referring to the new team dynamics. “It can be frustrating at times, but it’s exciting to have new players and see that new team aspect form.” His favorite part of soccer is being able to celebrate with the team when efforts pay off, he said.
“It’s sometimes difficult communicating,” sophomore goalie Clay Dziura said. “We haven’t all played together a lot yet, so it’s different from what we’re used to.”
Dziura likes how competitive soccer is. “As a keeper you memorize how the other teams play and look forward to facing them again,” he said. Dziura most enjoys the bus rides when he gets to know his teammates better.
Senior captain Rasalas Wickett said he expects the team to do well this season. “I want everyone to play their best and to make the playoffs,” he said. Wickett enjoys helping the other players improve and combining with other players.
Sophomore Axel Sather said he is looking forward to playing good competition and seeing how the team progresses. He plays center back defense.
Sather foresees some difficulty with the young team, but he has already played with many of the freshmen who joined recently. “Everyone gets along, and when we’ve worked together long enough we know what we’re going to do,” he said.