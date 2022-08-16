Tracy Loughlin of Salida and her burro Mary Margaret won the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation women’s Triple Crown after winning the 2022 Buena Vista Pack Burro Race Sunday.
“Oh, it’s sweet; she’s the greatest donkey I’ve ever raced. It was all her not me. I just hang onto the rope,” Loughlin said.
Mary Margaret and Loughlin placed fourth overall in the race with a time of 2 hours, 20 minutes.
Contestants met at the corner of North Court and Chestnut streets with their burros before taking off down the 14-kilometer track as more than 250 people cheered them on.
The 73 teams raced along the Arkansas River and along the Midland bike trail before returning back to the starting line.
“I won this race with Mary Margaret outright in 2020. Not this year, but I’m still happy, I’m thrilled,” Loughlin said.
Mary Margaret is now owned by Lindsey Lighthizer. She is the donkey used by pack burro racing legend Curtis Imrie before he died.
“We had a female Triple Crown winner, Tracy Loughlin and Mary Margaret, and were excited to see that record be made today,” Ass-ociation spokesman Brad Wann said.
Coming in first in the men’s race were Bob Sweeney and his donkey Yukon with a time of 2:17.
“It was a tough day. We were in the front from mile 1 to the finish. Donkeys wouldn’t pass, but when the double track opens up, the donkey will run,” Sweeney said.
Marvin Sandoval and his miniature donkey Buttercup, contenders for the men’s Triple Crown, took second place with a time of 2:17.05.
Sandoval was awarded second place after finishing third due to an ongoing investigation into the second-place runner, whom other runners accused of short-cutting the race course, Wann said.
“It was super fast when it was fast and it was super slow when it was slow on the single track. It was a good race. We did our best today and didn’t win, but we tried,” Sandoval said.
The poop drop event that took place after the beginning of the race had no winner. The prize funds were split three ways among the Mining Museum in Leadville, the Buena Vista Heritage Museum and Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.
“The race went great. It was a little hot,” Wann said. “The runners did it justice and got the job done.”