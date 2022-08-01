Beginning with a mutual aid to Saguache County for a missing persons case Thursday, Chaffee County Search and Rescue South members responded to three incidents within 24 hours.
The Saguache County assist resulted in search and rescue units successfully finding remains believed to be that of a camper missing for approximately two weeks, a press release reported.
During that mission, a second call was issued for a 71-year-old man feeling sick and short of breath on the Continental Divide Trail near Hunt Lake.
Search and Rescue South deployed with three teams and contacted the man, who by then was escorted by other hikers who had found him on the trail to Hunt Lake. An team met the man on the trail and performed an evaluation, providing food, water and supplemental oxygen. The hiker was taken to the Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services bay, evaluated and released by EMS. Search and Rescue assisted the man in securing a hotel room for the night.
At 6 a.m. Friday Search and Rescue South deployed for a report of two overdue hikers in the Shavano/Tabeguache area. Initial information indicated that a father and son, 63 and 34 years old respectively, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, had left the Angel of Shavano Trailhead at 4:30 a.m. Thursday for a summit attempt of one or both peaks.
Searchers responded with teams to initially clear trails throughout the base of Shavano, as well as the standard route to the summits of both peaks. As teams progressed, the missing subjects called 911, and cellphone pings placed them in McCoy Gulch. All teams were diverted to that area.
A technical rescue team of three Search and Rescue South members and one Search and Rescue North member ascended the east ridgeline and was able to reach the hikers just east of McCoy Gulch around 1 p.m.
The two men had become cliffed out after attempting to descend McCoy Gulch sometime Friday morning after spending the night along McCoy Creek higher in elevation. The two were perched on an approximately 45-degree rock face, with the son standing on a tree trunk against the rock and the father above him on a large boulder.
Due to the amount of loose rock, the team determined the safest option was to set an anchor and lower a sling to each subject and raise them to a more secure platform.
When the father left the boulder he had been standing on, it let go and struck the tree the son had been standing on minutes before. The team was able to retrace their path along the east ridges and safely descend back to CR 240 with the hikers despite loose rock and treacherous conditions.
Additional teams remained fielded in support roles throughout the operation from both Chaffee County rescue groups.
Search and Rescue South officials said this is an almost yearly reminder of why all guidebooks and maps state, “Do not descend McCoy Gulch.” Deceivingly mellow high on the west ridges of Shavano and Tabeguache, it quickly turns into a steep, narrow canyon with slick waterfalls and loose scree- and talus-filled sides. It is an unforgiving route.
A debrief with the two men indicates they attempted to descend west of Shavano’s summit in bad weather, hoping it would allow them a path back to their trailhead. Rescuers said they came very close to death or serious injury, as many others before them have in McCoy.
Search and Rescue advises hikers to research their route, plan for bad weather and remember that a Class 2 or 3 rated summit is only a guide for the established route and no indication of conditions off that route.