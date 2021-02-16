Mail Staff Report
Lake County High School held its first ever mixed-gender head-to-head dual panel slalom race at Dutch Henri on Wednesday.
Panel slalom features slalom sized turns, but with giant slalom gates.
Coach Ben Cairns created the event as a way to add a race to the team’s schedule in a year where host ski areas first appeared to be sparse.
“Duals are something we’ve always had fun training at Dutch Henri,” Cairns said. “When the directive came through for smaller field sizes, weekday races, and still trying to come up with a full slate of races we thought we’d take the opportunity to do something new.”
Summit High School joined the competition and Wednesday’s races were split into varsity and junior varsity brackets, which is also new to Colorado High School Activities Association.
Athletes hiked and raced the 11-gate course. The setup also included a homemade start gate, to prevent false starts, and a slow motion video of the finish line. The finish referees had to consult the video four times throughout the day for finishes that were too close to call.
In the double elimination event, the Panther skiers started strong with all the varsity and junior varsity skiers winning their first head-to-head matchups.
On varsity, Cassidy Gillis fought her way to fourth place after an early loss to Summit’s Paige Peterson, who then became her final matchup in the battle for third, Gillis lost by mere inches to Peterson after consulting the video review.
Matt Cairns finished the varsity field for Lake County in second place behind Summit’s Jenna Sheldon.
Jace Peters and Brady Potts were the earliest to be eliminated.
Gwen Ramsey was eliminated in the quarter finals after a crash sent her off the main pitch and into the powder.
In the junior varsity competition, Josiah Horning represented the Panthers in the finals, finishing second to Summit’s Liam Dalzell.
Kiera King and Avery Milne held their own, but lost in the quarterfinals. Maya Nagel and Lucia Zettler, meanwhile, both skied into the semifinals.
The Panthers will return to the slopes Thursday when the team will host a slalom race at Ski Cooper.