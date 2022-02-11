Spartans win Lake County game 65-52

The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Lake County Panthers 65-52 Wednesday in Salida.
The game was close in the opening minutes, but midway through the first quarter the Spartans went on an 11-0 run to end the quarter with a 17-5 lead. Despite the Panthers attempting to come back, the Spartans led the rest of the way and won their sixth straight game.
“It was good,” said junior Chase Diesslin. “They’re a scrappy team; what they don’t have in skill, they make up for in effort.”
The win improved the Spartans’ record to 13-4 overall. Diesslin said the team hopes to host their first playoff game in 12 years. The team would likely need to beat out Colorado Springs Christian School for second place in the league to do that.
Salida is currently 8-2 in league play and a half game ahead of CSCS, but CSCS holds the tiebreaker after beating Salida earlier this season.
Coach Adam Christensen said he saw signs of improvement on the court. He said, “We did a lot better job getting the ball inside.”
He was especially pleased with the defense, saying, “In the first, we only gave up 5 points.” The team started the game in a zone press before switching to man-to-man defense after halftime.
Christensen said there were some defensive lapses that needed to be addressed. Salida led by 21 points in the fourth before the Panthers cut into that lead. Christensen said the team needs to be more focused mentally to stop that from happening.
The team honored seniors Beau Cleckner, Braden Collins, Aaron Morgan and Damon Redfeather at the game. “It was fun to honor the seniors,” said Christensen. “It’s good to give them some recognition.”
The Spartans will travel to Lamar Saturday to try to extend their winning streak to seven games. The Savages are 5-11 overall this season and 1-8 in league play.