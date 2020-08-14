by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Boys golf is one of only four Colorado High School Athletic Association sports being contested this fall due to the pandemic, and one of two Salida will compete in. Salida will also compete in cross country while its mountain biking team will operate more like a club, riding but not racing.
Salida boys golfers are excited they’ll get to compete hit the links.
“It feels really good,” said sophomore Aiden Hadley about getting to compete. “The first tournament is Friday; that will probably be a lot of fun. I’m just excited for it.”
While other sports will also have their seasons shortened, the golf schedule was relatively unaffected.
Hadley, who got lots of varsity experience as freshman, said he wants to compete in every tournament this season. One of his goals, he said, is to “do good at every tournament.”
“Consistency is definitely key,” Hadley said. “My putting has been off; that’s what’s been keeping me from shooting my full potential.”
His biggest strength, meanwhile, he said, is his long game, driving and iron shots.
Hadley is one nine underclassmen on the team, which also has two seniors. Senior Isaac LaGree was on the team last year while David Anderson was not.
“We have a really good group of people,” Hadley said. “They all have really good attitudes and a drive to want to get better.”
While the golfers will get to play a full season this fall, it will be much different than in the past with extra precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s just weird,” Hadley said. “Our generation has never experienced this before.”
Head coach Mike Coscarella said he has to take the athletes’ temperatures daily and ask them a series of questions relating to COVID-19.
When inside, the athletes have to wear masks. While playing outside they’re not required to wear masks, but have to maintain social distancing.
All scoring is also being done electronically this year so no score cards are changing hands. Since it’s being done electronically on the CHSAA Iwanamaker golf app, however, it will allow parents and others to follow competitions live hole by hole.
Salida will begin its season today in Alamosa. The Spartans will also play at the Four Mile, Trinidad, Walking Stick, Elmwood, Monte Vista, Hollydot, the Pueblo Country Club, the Salida Golf Club and, if they qualify for state, Dos Rios in Gunnison. The Spartans’ home tournament is scheduled for Sept. 10.
“It’s going to be fun hopefully,” Hadley said.