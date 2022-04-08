Spartans suffer defeat to Demons

The Salida High School baseball team struggled both on the field and at bat Wednesday in their 19-0 loss to the Buena Vista Demons at home.
The Demons had 11 hits and only one error, while the Spartans ended up with no hits and seven errors in the game, which was called at the top of the fifth inning on the mercy rule.
Of BV’s 19 runs, 12 were unearned.
“We’ve got to work on the routine plays,” coach Lee Lewis said. “We can’t be giving up seven errors to a team like BV. We need to make the plays and compete.”
The Demons were 2-0 at the bottom of the first, 10-0 in the second, 13-0 in the third and scored six more in the fourth to make it 19-0.
Junior Nate Yeakley started the game on the mound for the Spartans, pitching two innings and allowing seven hits and 10 runs, with the Demons knocking in one home run. Senior Cayden Mazza pitched the third and fourth innings, allowing four hits and nine runs.
“We just didn’t seem to have any drive today; it was like we were dead out there,” Lewis said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and be ready to play every pitch, every out, every inning.”
The loss puts Salida at 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the 3A/2A Tri-Peaks League.
Buena Vista advanced to 6-4 overall and 1-0 in the league.
The doubleheader the Spartans had scheduled against the Florence Huskies Saturday has been postponed, so they will return to the diamond Tuesday, facing 6-3 Centauri on the road.