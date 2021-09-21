by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
While the Salida High School Spartans lost their football homecoming game 45-22 Friday to the La Junta Tigers, they aren’t hanging their heads about it.
Coach Matt Luttrell said this was the first game all season where they played together as a team, and senior Braden Collins said he thought it was the best game the team has played since his freshman year.
The Spartans started strong, working their way down the field before a cutblock penalty set them back to fourth and 21 yards. They tried to pass their way out of trouble, but the ball fell incomplete.
La Junta took over and started marching down the field, running right at Salida.
“Teams are figuring out they can run on us,” Luttrell said. “This is something we really need to work on.”
The Tigers scored first but missed their point-after-touchdown, so it was 6-0 La Junta by the middle of the first quarter.
Salida came back strong, moving the ball well, including a 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake to senior Braden Collins.
Lake scored on a quarterback keeper up the middle, and Collins added 2 points on the conversion on a sweep right to put the Spartans up 8-6.
The Tigers come back strong, running back-to-back, 10-plus-yard gains before taking off on a 40-yard run for another touchdown.
The 2-point conversion failed and La Junta was up 12-8, which held through the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers continued their offensive dominance, getting into the end zone again, but Salida stopped another 2-point conversion, which put La Junta up 18-8.
Salida took the ball and started to make some things happen, but again struggled with penalties and turnovers.
Sophomore Daniel Edgington pulled down an interception for Salida, but two plays later Lake was intercepted, and the Tigers ran it back for a touchdown. Salida again stopped the 2-point conversion.
La Junta led 24-8 going into halftime, spearheaded by the Tigers’ running game, which averaged 9.4 yards per carry in the first half.
Lake was 7 for 14 passing with 109 yards and one interception.
“I challenged the seniors to do their jobs, to do better and really shell it out, and they played great,” Luttrell said. “Both Braden Collins and (senior) Braden Martellaro played well, and I’m happy with what they accomplished. (Sophomore) Chris Graf finally found the gear we’ve been wanting from him, and (junior) Drew Johnson was a real animal on defense.”
La Junta still dominated early in the third quarter, scoring again on their first possession. The Tigers finally gave up on trying to score a 2-point conversion and kicked the point-after to go up 31-8.
The Salida offense sputtered again, and La Junta got into the end zone again to make it 38-8.
Sophomore Ashton Walker went in as quarterback after Lake came out with a minor injury.
While punting, Walker took a shot to the back on a questionable hit and went down hard. The game stopped while Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services took Walker away on a stretcher.
Luttrell reported that Walker was checked out and is going to be all right.
Collins went in at quarterback while La Junta, up by 30 points, pulled its varsity squad off the field, and the Spartans suddenly came alive, dominating La Junta on both sides of the ball.
“Braden (Collins) really stepped up and did a great job,” Luttrell said. “He wanted to play and brought in a real energy to the huddle. Nobody is losing their starting spots, but we definitely want to look at options to get the ball into Collins’ hands. He’s a dynamic play maker.”
Graf scored on a 10-yard run after sophomore Brayden Pridemore opened a big hole for him, but the Spartans missed on the 2-point conversion, making it 38-14.
The Spartan defense shut down La Junta and forced and recovered a fumble to get back on offense.
In a truly bewildering call by the referees, the play was called dead as Salida was just about to score, stopping the ball on the 2-yard line. Then, instead of just having the Spartans continue from the 2, the officials gave them the touchdown, although the Spartans never actually got into the end zone.
A toss from Collins to Graf for the 2-point conversion made it 38-22, with Salida having scored twice in less than 10 minutes.
La Junta, worried about the fire Salida was showing, sent their varsity first-string back into the game to march down the field and score one more time, to end the game 45-22.
Salida will have time to rest and recuperate with a bye this week.