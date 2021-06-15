The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finished their regular season with a win, beating the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates 6-0 Friday at home.
Pagosa Springs could only field nine players, so Salida played them 10 on 9.
“I felt bad they couldn’t field a full team,” coach Ben Oswald said, “but it isn’t our responsibility. We could have scored a lot more. I was proud of the way the girls disciplined themselves. They played very mindful today.”
Oswald was covering for head coach Todd Bright, who was watching his daughter Allyna compete in the tennis state tournament in Pueblo.
Senior Rachel Pelino scored first on an assist from senior Jayda Winkler.
Freshman Nina Haas scored the second goal, followed by Winkler with about 12:45 left in the half.
At 10:32, freshman Jules Anch scored, while Pelino made her second at about 7:20 to finish the half.
Winkler got her hat trick off a corner kick at 36:19 left in the second half.
For most of the second half, the Lady Spartans changed things up and moved people around. Senior Saige Ferguson, who usually plays center back on defense, switched with Pelino, who plays setter forward.
“Because there wasn’t a bunch of pressure, I wanted to keep the four seniors in,” Oswald said. “This was their last game, so we moved some people around.
“These girls are fantastic kids, real class acts. They have worked their butts off all season, and have just kept getting better and better with every turn of the page.”
Oswald said he was especially impressed with freshman Makiah Parris, who came in as a brand-new goalkeeper.
“The way she stepped up this year is nothing less than phenomenal,” Oswald said. “They are such great teammates, and I love them to death. I’m going to miss hanging out with them.”
Salida finished its regular season 8-2.
The Lady Spartans, ranked No. 11, will face No. 6 The Academy Lady Wildcats (9-0) of Westminster in Westminster for a neutral playoff game Wednesday. Game time is to be announced.